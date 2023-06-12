अनामिका दुबे से बनी उजमा फातिमा, परिवार ने स्वर्गवास का ऐलान कर किया पिंडदान, मृत्युभोज का भी आयोजन
Muslim युवक से हिंदू बेटी का निकाह करना परिवार वालों को इतना नागवार गुजरा कि उन्होंने बेटी के जीते जी न केवल उसका पिंडदान किया, बल्कि मृत्युभोज का भी आयोजन किया.

Madhya Pradesh News: मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर में मुस्लिम युवक से हिंदू बेटी का निकाह करना परिवार वालों को इतना नागवार गुजरा कि उन्होंने बेटी के जीते जी न केवल उसका पिंडदान किया, बल्कि मृत्युभोज का भी आयोजन किया. मामला अमखेरा इलाके में रहने वाली एक युवती से जुड़ा हुआ है. 

