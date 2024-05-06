कांग्रेस ने दो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों को दी अमेठी-रायबरेली जिताने की जिम्मेदारी, लोकसभा चुनाव हुआ दिलचस्प
Advertisement
trendingNow0/india/up-uttarakhand/uputtarakhand2236806
Zee UP-UttarakhandUP Lok Sabha Chunav 2024

कांग्रेस ने दो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों को दी अमेठी-रायबरेली जिताने की जिम्मेदारी, लोकसभा चुनाव हुआ दिलचस्प

Raebareli Lok Sabha Election 2024: कांग्रेस ने दो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों को अमेठी लोकसभा सीट और रायबरेली लोकसभा सीट की कमान सौंपी है. उन पर इन दोनों लोकसभा सीटों पर पार्टी को जिताने का दारोमदार होगा. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amrish Kumar Trivedi|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
WhatsApp चैनल से जुड़ें

Trending Photos

amethi Raebareli Lok Sabha Seat

कांग्रेस में दो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री को उत्तर प्रदेश की दो लोकसभा सीटों की जिम्मेदारी दी है. कांग्रेस ने भूपेश बघेल को रायबरेली सीट पर लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है.अशोक गहलोत को अमेठी लोकसभा सीट पर चुनाव के पर्यवेक्षक बनाया गया है. 

 

Trending news

CICSE board result 2024
माफिया अतीक अहमद के बेटों को मिले बंपर नंबर, आईसीएसई बोर्ड एग्जाम में हुए पास
Uttarakhand
केदारनाथ दर्शन की घड़ी आई, ओंकारेश्वर मंदिर से रवाना हुई पंचमुखी उत्सव डोली
Umar Ansari News
जेल से बाहर आएगा मुख्तार अंसारी का बेटा, कपिल सिब्बल की जोरदार पैरवी से बनी बात
Naresh Uttam Patel SP State President
अखिलेश ने चुनाव के बीच बेहद करीबी नरेश उत्तम पटेल को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद से हटाया
NEET UG 2024 Question Paper Leak
नीट का लीक पेपर 5-5 लाख में बिका था, यूपी से भी परीक्षा में बैठे हजारों छात्र
Roorkee
फरार प्रेमी जोड़े की तलाश में पिता की हत्या, युवती के परिजनों ने उतारा मौत के घाट
shani jayanti 2024
शनि जयंती पर शनि देव की इस विधि से करें विशेष पूजा, खुशियों से भर जाएगा जीवन
Attacked Private Parts
जल्लादों ने दी रूंह कंपाने वाली सजा, प्राइवेट पार्ट्स से बांधकर लटका दी ईंट और फिर..
Kedarnath Dham Yatra 2024
केदारनाथ धाम के लिए रवाना होगी डोली, फूलों से सजे ओंकारेश्वर मंदिर में हुई भैरव पूजा
Uttarakhand
उत्तराखंड में जंगलों की धधकती आग पर बड़ा एक्शन, पराली जलाई तो होगी जेल