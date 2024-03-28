Raebareli News: रायबरेली में बीजेपी प्रत्याशी तय!,सपा के बागी विधायक मनोज पांडे के बीजेपी में शामिल होने के संकेत
Raebareli News: रायबरेली में बीजेपी प्रत्याशी तय!,सपा के बागी विधायक मनोज पांडे के बीजेपी में शामिल होने के संकेत

Raebareli News: सपा के बागी विधायक मनोज पांडे के बीजेपी में शामिल होने के संकेत मिल रहे हैं. पांडेय ने बीजेपी के बड़े नेताओं से मुलाकात की है. ऐसे में उन्हें रायबरेली लोकसभा सीट से प्रत्याशी भी बनाया जा सकता है.

Written By  Amrish Kumar Trivedi|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
MLA Manoj Pandey

Raebareli News: रायबरेली की ऊंचाहार विधानसभा सीट से विधायक मनोज पांडेय बीजेपी में शामिल हो सकते हैं. पांडेय ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, भाजपा अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा समेत पार्टी के बड़े नेताओं से मुलाकात की है. पांडेय को रायबरेली लोकसभा सीट से प्रत्याशी भी बनाया जा सकता है.

 

