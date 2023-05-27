New Parliament: पुराने और नए संसद भवन में क्या अंतर है, कैसे अलग हैं दोनों इमारतें?
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

New Parliament vs Sansad Bhavan: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन करने जा रहे हैं. इस ऐतिहासिक उद्घाटन के लिए मंच तैयार हो गया है. नया संसद भवन भारत के 96 साल पुराने संसद भवन का स्थान लेगा. यह एक प्रतिष्ठित मील का पत्थर है जिसने भारत के निर्माण के इतिहास को देखा है. हालांकि, यह समय के साथ आधुनिक समय की जरूरतों के लिए अपर्याप्त हो गया. तब लोकसभा और राज्यसभा द्वारा एक प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया था जिसमें सरकार से एक नया संसद भवन बनाने का आग्रह किया गया था.

