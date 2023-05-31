Wrestlers Protest: 'गंगा में मेडल बहाने से कुछ नहीं मिलेगा, पुलिस को सबूत दो', पहलवानों पर बरसे बृजभूषण
Wrestlers Protest: 'गंगा में मेडल बहाने से कुछ नहीं मिलेगा, पुलिस को सबूत दो', पहलवानों पर बरसे बृजभूषण

Who is Brijbhushan Singh: बृजभूषण ने यह भी दावा किया कि 85 प्रतिशत हरियाणा उनके साथ है. जब 1975 में आपातकाल लगा था, तब मैं भी जेल गया था. 6 दशक बाद मुझे समर्थन मिल रहा है, वो किसी और को नहीं मिला. मेरे साथ सिर्फ क्षत्रिय ही नहीं बल्कि तेली, मुसलमान, गडरिया और ब्राह्मण भी खड़े हैं. 

Wrestlers Protest: 'गंगा में मेडल बहाने से कुछ नहीं मिलेगा, पुलिस को सबूत दो', पहलवानों पर बरसे बृजभूषण

Wrestlers Vs Brijbhushan Singh: बीजेपी सांसद और भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण सिंह ने पहलवानों पर हमला बोला है. उन्होंने कहा कि उन पर ये आरोप इसलिए लगा दिए गए क्योंकि भगवान उनसे कोई बड़ा काम कराना चाहते हैं. बृजभूषण ने एक बार फिर कहा कि मेरे खिलाफ एक भी आरोप साबित हुआ तो मैं फांसी पर चढ़ने को तैयार हूं. 

