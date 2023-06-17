Beard: दाढ़ी को बनाए रखना चाहते हैं काला और घना, तो शरीर में न होने दें इस विटामिन की कमी
topStories1hindi1741667
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Beard: दाढ़ी को बनाए रखना चाहते हैं काला और घना, तो शरीर में न होने दें इस विटामिन की कमी

Beard Care: अगर आपकी दाढ़ी काली, घनी और शाइनी है तो चेहरे का लुक भी शानदार हो जाता है, लेकिन कुछ लोगों की दाढ़ी या तो घनी नहीं है, या फिर इसकी चमक कम हो गई है. कुछ लोगों के दाढ़ी के बाल वक्त से पहले सफेद हो जाते हैं. 

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Beard: दाढ़ी को बनाए रखना चाहते हैं काला और घना, तो शरीर में न होने दें इस विटामिन की कमी

How To Take Care Of Your Beard: मर्दों के लिए दाढ़ी बढ़ाना न सिर्फ एक शौक है, बल्कि ये उन्हें मैनली लुक भी देता है, लेकिन अगर इसकी सही तरीके से देखभाल न की जाए तो इसकी चमक फीकी पड़ने लगती है. बालों को खूबसूरत बनाने के लिए हमारे शरीर को कैराटिन की काफी जरूरत पड़ती है, इसका काम को आसान करता है विटामिन बी7 जिसे बायोटिन भी कहा जाता है. इस न्यूट्रिएंट्स की मदद से आप दाढ़ी के बालों को काला, घना और शाइनी बना सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार