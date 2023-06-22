Cough & Cold: बारिश के मौसम में घबराने की जरूरत नहीं, इस मसाले को खाकर सर्दी-जुकाम भूल जाएं
Health Tips: बदलते मौसम में किसी को भी सर्दी, खांसी और जुकाम हो जाए तो सारा मूड खराब हो जाता है, ऐसे में जरूरी है कि किचन में रखे एक मसाले को खाएं और इम्यूनिटी बूस्ट करें.

Benefits of Cloves: जब बारिश का मौसम आ जाए तो हमारे शरीर पर कई तरह के इंफेक्शन का अटैक होने लगता है, इस दौरान अगर हमारी इम्यूनिटी मजबूत रहनी जरूरी है वरना न सिर्फ हम सर्दी, खांसी और जुकाम से दो चार होंगे, बल्कि कई बीमारियों का भी सामना करना पड़ सकता है, अगर हमे बदलते मौसम में होने वाली सीजनल डिजीज से बचना है तो हमें किचन में मौजूद लौंग का सेवन करना होगा, ये मसाला न खाने का स्वाद बेहतर करता है, बल्कि कई तरह के संक्रमण से हमारी रक्षा करता है. 

