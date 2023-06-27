IBPS Recruitment 2023: आरआरबी के 8000 पदों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन की कल लास्ट डेट, ibps.in पर करें आवेदन
topStories1hindi1756130
Hindi Newsनौकरी

IBPS Recruitment 2023: आरआरबी के 8000 पदों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन की कल लास्ट डेट, ibps.in पर करें आवेदन

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: आईबीपीएस आरआरबी भर्ती 2023 के लिए आवेदन करने के इच्छुक कैंडिडेट्स फटाफट आवेदन फॉर्म भर दें. आपके पास केवल कल तक का ही समय है. इसके बाद रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया क्लोज कर दी जाएगी.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

IBPS Recruitment 2023: आरआरबी के 8000 पदों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन की कल लास्ट डेट, ibps.in पर करें आवेदन

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: ऐसे कैंडिडेट्स जिन्होंने आईबीपीएस आरआरबी भर्ती 2023 के लिए अब तक आवेदन नहीं किया है वे फौरन फॉर्म भर दें. क्योंकि बैंकिंग कार्मिक चयन संस्थान कल, 28 जून 2023 को इस भर्ती प्रक्रिया के लिए जारी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया बंद कर देगा. जो उम्मीदवार अधिकारी स्केल I, II, III और ऑफिस असिस्टेंट पदों के लिए आवेदन करना चाहते हैं, वे आईबीपीएस की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ibps.in के माध्यम से ऐसा कर सकते हैं. इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी नीचे दिए गए आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो करके इन पदों के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग