Indian Railway Sarkari Naukri: रेलवे में कैसे मिलती है सरकारी नौकरी? ये हैं एग्जाम और पात्रता
Indian Railway Sarkari Naukri: रेलवे में कैसे मिलती है सरकारी नौकरी? ये हैं एग्जाम और पात्रता

Indian Railway Sarkari Naukri: आप यहां ग्रेजुएशन के बाद रेलवे की नौकरियों, भर्ती के लेवल और अन्य कारकों के बारे में जानकारी पा सकते हैं.

 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

Indian Railway Sarkari Naukri: रेलवे में कैसे मिलती है सरकारी नौकरी? ये हैं एग्जाम और पात्रता

Railway Recruitment Board:  भारतीय रेलवे अब युवाओं के लिए ज्यादा डिमांड वाला नौकरी ऑप्शन है. ग्रुप ए, बी, सी और डी में पद उपलब्ध हैं. अब देश भर में मोटे तौर पर 11 रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड काम कर रहे हैं. जरूरी वैकेंसी को भरने के लिए, इन भर्ती प्लेटफार्मों पर नौकरी अधिसूचनाएं अक्सर पोस्ट की जाती हैं. सबसे लेटेस्ट नोटिफिकेशन के लिए उम्मीदवारों को अक्सर वेबसाइट पर जाना चाहिए.

