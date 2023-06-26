पहले प्रयास में 1 नंबर से चूके, फिर भाई की मौत से टूटी उम्मीद, पर अंत में बन ही गए IAS
topStories1hindi1754429
Hindi Newsनौकरी

पहले प्रयास में 1 नंबर से चूके, फिर भाई की मौत से टूटी उम्मीद, पर अंत में बन ही गए IAS

IAS Arpit Gupta Success Story: अर्पित को यूपीएससी के पहले अटेंप्ट के दौरान ठीक मेंस की परीक्षा से पहले चिकन पॉक्स हो गया था, जिस कारण वे परीक्षा पास करने से केवल 1 नंबर से चूक गए.  

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Trending Photos

पहले प्रयास में 1 नंबर से चूके, फिर भाई की मौत से टूटी उम्मीद, पर अंत में बन ही गए IAS

IAS Arpit Gupta Success Story: भारत में यूपीएससी की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा सबसे कठिन परीक्षा मानी जाती है. इस परीक्षा को पास करने में उम्मीदवारों के कई साल निकल जाते हैं, लेकिन इसके बावजूद कई उम्मीदवार इस परीक्षा को पास नहीं कर पाते हैं. हालांकि, बहुत से उम्मीदवार ऐसे भी हैं, जिन्होंने अपनी मेहनत के दम पर इस परीक्षा को पास कर अधिकारी का पद हासिल किया है. आज हम आपको एक ऐसे ही उम्मीदवार के बारे में बताएंगे, जो एक मार्क्स से असफल हो गए थे, जिन्होंने परीक्षा की तैयारी के दौरान अपने भाई को खो दिया, लेकिन इतना होने पर भी उन्होंने हिम्मत नहीं हारी और अपने दूसरे प्रयास में ही यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास कर डाली और आईएएस ऑफिसर बन गए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?