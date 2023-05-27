rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, REET Mains Result 2023 OUT: रीट 2023 का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रही सेलेक्ट होने वाले कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट और कटऑफ
topStories1hindi1713110
Hindi Newsनौकरी

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, REET Mains Result 2023 OUT: रीट 2023 का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रही सेलेक्ट होने वाले कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट और कटऑफ

REET Mains Result 2023: आरईईटी मेन्स रिजल्ट 2023 rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर जारी किया गया है. उम्मीदवार यहां आरएसएमएसएसबी शिक्षक चयन सूची पीडीएफ, कटऑफ और अन्य लिस्ट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, REET Mains Result 2023 OUT: रीट 2023 का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रही सेलेक्ट होने वाले कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट और कटऑफ

REET Mains Result 2023: राजस्थान अधीनस्थ और मंत्रिस्तरीय सेवा चयन बोर्ड (RSMSSB) ने शिक्षकों के लिए राजस्थान पात्रता परीक्षा (REET) 2023 का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है. उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in) से RSMSSB REET परिणाम डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. सेलेक्सन लिस्ट में पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में सेलेक्ट  होने वाले उम्मीदवारों के रोल नंबर हैं. जिनका रोल नंबर रिजल्ट पीडीएफ में उपलब्ध है, उन्हें डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के लिए उपस्थित होना होगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां