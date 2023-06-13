​IAS Officer: अगर बनना चाहते हैं IAS ऑफिसर? 12वीं के बाद गांठ बांध लें ये काम की टिप्स
​IAS Officer: अगर बनना चाहते हैं IAS ऑफिसर? 12वीं के बाद गांठ बांध लें ये काम की टिप्स

 IAS Officer: ​यूपीएससी सीएसई परीक्षा देने के लिए उम्मीदवार का ग्रेजुएट होना जरूरी है, लेकिन इसमें सफलता पाने चाहते हैं को 12वीं के बाद से ही इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर सकते हैं. यहां हम आपके लिए कुछ काम के टिप्स लाए हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

​IAS Officer: अगर बनना चाहते हैं IAS ऑफिसर? 12वीं के बाद गांठ बांध लें ये काम की टिप्स

How to Become IAS Officer: ​अगर आप भी सिविल सर्विस में जाना चाहते हैं तो यह आपके लिए बहुत काम का आर्टिकल हो सकता है. आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि आप सिविल सर्विस जॉइन करने के लिए कैसे 12वीं के बाद से ही तैयारी शुरू कर सकते हैं. इतना ही नहीं यहां हम आपको सिविल सर्विस एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए बहुत अहम टिप्स भी दे रहे हैं, जिनके दम पर आप बहुत जल्दी कामयाबी पा सकते हैं. 

