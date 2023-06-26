Indian Farmers: अब राज्य सरकार ने किसानों को लेकर लिया ये बड़ा फैसला, फ्री मिल रही हैं ये सुविधाएं
Indian Farmers: अब राज्य सरकार ने किसानों को लेकर लिया ये बड़ा फैसला, फ्री मिल रही हैं ये सुविधाएं

Indian Farmers: अब राज्य सरकार (State Government) ने किसानों को लेकर एक और फैसला लिया है. मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने सोमवार को कहा कि प्रदेश के किसानों को पारंपरिक खेती के साथ ही आधुनिक कृषि पद्धति को भी अपनाना होगा. 

Indian Farmers: अब राज्य सरकार ने किसानों को लेकर लिया ये बड़ा फैसला, फ्री मिल रही हैं ये सुविधाएं

Indian Farmers: किसानों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी है. देशभर में केंद्र और राज्य सरकार (Central and State Government) की तरफ से किसानों को कई तरह की सुविधाएं मिलती हैं. अब राज्य सरकार (State Government) ने किसानों को लेकर एक और फैसला लिया है. मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने सोमवार को कहा कि प्रदेश के किसानों को पारंपरिक खेती के साथ ही आधुनिक कृषि पद्धति को भी अपनाना होगा. इससे उत्पादन में वृद्धि होगी एवं उपज की गुणवत्ता भी बढ़ेगी. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि राजस्थान कृषि के क्षेत्र में नए आयाम स्थापित कर रहा है. बाजरा, तिलहन एवं दलहन के उत्पादन में जहां राज्य नंबर वन है, वहीं दूध और ऊन के उत्पादन में भी अव्वल है.

