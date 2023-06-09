FD Interest Rate: RBI ने रेपो रेट रखा जस का तस, एक्‍सपर्ट ने बताया-FD पर कैसे म‍िलेगा ज्‍यादा ब्‍याज
FD Interest Rate: RBI ने रेपो रेट रखा जस का तस, एक्‍सपर्ट ने बताया-FD पर कैसे म‍िलेगा ज्‍यादा ब्‍याज

Reserve Bank of India: MPC से पहले जैसी उम्‍मीद थी उसके अनुरूप, RBI ने रेपो और रिवर्स रेपो रेट की दर में क‍िसी प्रकार का बदलाव नहीं क‍िया. एक्‍सपर्ट का कहना है क‍ि खुदरा निवेशकों के ल‍िए यह एफडी में पैसा लॉक करने का सही समय है.

How To Get Good Interest on FD: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंड‍िया (RBI) की तरफ से रेपो रेट में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं किया गया. अब ऐसे संकेत भी म‍िल रहे हैं क‍ि रेट हाइक साइकल जल्द खत्म हो सकता है. पिछले साल से जब रेपो रेट में इजाफा क‍िया गया तो बैंक एफडी की ब्याज दरें भी बढ़ गईं. कई बैंकों की तरफ से सीन‍ियर स‍िटीजन और कुछ चुन‍िंदा ग्राहकों को 9% से ज्‍यादा FD पर ब्याज की पेशकश कर रहे हैं.

