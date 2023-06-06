Investment Tips for Senior Citizen: पोस्ट ऑफिस की इस स्कीम में करें 5 लाख का निवेश, केवल ब्याज से कमा डालेंगे 2 लाख रुपये
topStories1hindi1726213
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Investment Tips for Senior Citizen: पोस्ट ऑफिस की इस स्कीम में करें 5 लाख का निवेश, केवल ब्याज से कमा डालेंगे 2 लाख रुपये

Post Office Saving Schemes: अगर आप बुढ़ापे में आत्मनिर्भर होकर जीना चाहते हैं तो आज हम आपके लिए पोस्ट ऑफिस की शानदार बचत योजना लेकर आए हैं. इस स्कीम में केवल 5 लाख का निवेश करने पर आप ब्याज से ही 2 लाख रुपये की कमाई कर सकते हैं. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

Trending Photos

Investment Tips for Senior Citizen: पोस्ट ऑफिस की इस स्कीम में करें 5 लाख का निवेश, केवल ब्याज से कमा डालेंगे 2 लाख रुपये

Post Office SCSS: हर इंसान बुढ़ापे को लेकर योजना बनाकर चलता है, जिससे बुजुर्ग अवस्था में किसी के आगे हाथ न फैलाने पड़ जाएं. अगर आप भी चाहते हैं कि बुढ़ापे में किसी पर निर्भर न होना पड़े तो आज हम आपको डाक विभाग की एक शानदार स्कीम के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. इस बचत स्कीम में निवेश करने पर गारंटीज रिटर्न मिलता है और यह पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है. इस स्कीम का नाम सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम (SCSS) है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल