करोड़ों किसानों के लिए आई अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने लिया ऐसा फैसला, सुनकर हो जाएंगे खुश!
करोड़ों किसानों के लिए आई अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने लिया ऐसा फैसला, सुनकर हो जाएंगे खुश!

Indian Farmers Update: छोटे किसानों को बाजार कीमतों, मौसम के पूर्वानुमान और कटाई से पहले की स्थितियों के बारे में व्यापक जानकारी अब डिजिटल माध्यम से दी जाएगी. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:36 PM IST

करोड़ों किसानों के लिए आई अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने लिया ऐसा फैसला, सुनकर हो जाएंगे खुश!

Farmers Digital Solution: वैश्विक जीवन विज्ञान कंपनी बायर ने सोमवार को कहा कि उसने छोटे किसानों को डिजिटल समाधान के साथ सशक्त बनाने के लिए अमेरिका स्थित प्रमुख खाद्य कंपनी कारगिल के साथ एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए हैं. इसके तहत छोटे किसानों को बाजार कीमतों, मौसम के पूर्वानुमान और कटाई से पहले की स्थितियों के बारे में व्यापक जानकारी उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी.

