Flute Seller: बांसुरी बेचने वाला का दर्द.. पूरे दिन में खाने-पीने भर का नहीं कमा पाया, लोग हो गए इमोशनल
Sad Story: वीडियो के एक हिस्से में यह बांसुरी विक्रेता रोता हुआ नजर आ रहा है. उसने अपने आंसू पोंछकर वीडियो बनाने वाले से कहा कि वह अभी तक इतना भी नहीं कमा पाया है कि पूरे दिन में वह खाना खा सके.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

Street Flute Seller: राह चलते हमें कई बार ऐसे लोग मिल जाते हैं जो बहुत कम दाम में चीजें बेचते हैं और उनकी चीजें खरीदने वाले भी बहुत कम लोग दिखाई देते हैं. इसी कड़ी में एक बांसुरी विक्रेता का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वह बहुत ही भावुक तरीके से अपनी बात कहते हुए दिख रहा है. उसने बताया कि उसकी जेब में सिर्फ 60 रुपए पड़े हैं.

