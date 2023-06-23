Mughal History: वो मुगल बादशाह, जिसकी हुई तड़प-तड़प कर मौत, शरीर से निकाल ली गई थीं अंतड़ियां
Mughal History: वो मुगल बादशाह, जिसकी हुई तड़प-तड़प कर मौत, शरीर से निकाल ली गई थीं अंतड़ियां

How Jahangir Died: इतिहासकारों के मुताबिक, जहांगीर का अर्थ होता है दुनिया जीतने वाला. लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी जब अकबर को औलाद नहीं हुई तो वह शेख सलीम चिश्ती के पास पहुंचा. उनके आशीर्वाद से ही अकबर को 31 अगस्त 1569 को औलाद हुई.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Mughal History: वो मुगल बादशाह, जिसकी हुई तड़प-तड़प कर मौत, शरीर से निकाल ली गई थीं अंतड़ियां

Mughal Harem: मुगलों ने भारत पर तीन शताब्दियों से ज्यादा समय तक राज किया. बाबर से शुरू हुई कहानी हुमायूं, अकबर, जहांगीर, शाहजहां और औरंगजेब से होते हुए बहादुर शाह जफर पर खत्म हुई. हर मुगल बादशाह के शासनकाल में अलग-अलग फरमान सुनाए. लेकिन आज हम बात करेंगे, उस मुगल बादशाह की, जिसकी मौत के बाद उसके शरीर से अंतड़ियां तक निकाल ली गई थीं.

