Mughal History: वो मुगल बादशाह जो गुसलखाने में करता था वजीरों से बैठकें, वजह जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन
topStories1hindi1752559
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Mughal History: वो मुगल बादशाह जो गुसलखाने में करता था वजीरों से बैठकें, वजह जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

Mughal Dark Secrets: मुगल इतिहास में अकबर का नाम महान बादशाहों में शुमार किया जाता है. उसकी मौत के बाद गद्दी पर बैठा सलीम उर्फ जहांगीर. इतिहासकार जहांगीर को 'मूडी' बादशाह बताते हैं.यानी कभी वह रहमदिल होता था तो कभी जल्लाद. उसके बेटे खुसरो ने बगावत की तो उसने उसकी आंखें फोड़ दी थीं. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

Mughal History: वो मुगल बादशाह जो गुसलखाने में करता था वजीरों से बैठकें, वजह जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

Unknown Mughal History: भारत ने कई साम्राज्यों का शासन देखा. लेकिन मुगलों (Mughal Empire) का अपना एक समृद्ध इतिहास रहा है. बाबर से लेकर बहादुर शाह जफर तक हर बादशाह के दौर के किस्से और कहानियां इतिहास के पन्नों में दफ्न पड़े हैं. आज हम आपको ऐसे मुगल बादशाह के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो आधी रात को उठकर खाना खाता था और वजीरों के साथ गुसलखाने में अहम बैठकें करता था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Kajol
Bollywood Best Jodi: Kajol-Shahrukh या Kajol-Ajay...दर्शकों को किसकी जोड़ी भायी
breaking news
Live Breaking News: US दौरे के आखिरी चरण में PM मोदी का दुनिया को संदेश, 'भारत में खेल का मैदान तैयार, जो खेलेगा वही खिलेगा'