Chai GPT: Chat GPT नहीं अब आ गया चाय जीपीटी, क्रिएटिविटी देख लोग बोले- गजब है फुल फॉर्म

Viral News: लोग यह देखकर इस शख्स की क्रिएटिविटी के फैन हुए जा रहे हैं. कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि फुल फॉर्म बेहद शानदार है. जबकि अन्य शख्स ने लिखा, लाइफ में कुछ हो नहीं रहा है, इसलिए मैं भी कुछ ऐसा ही करने वाला हूं. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Trending News: टेक्नोलॉजी तेजी से बदल रही है. हर दिन कोई न कोई आविष्कार हो रहा है, जिससे लोगों की जिंदगी में बदलाव आ रहा है. इन दिनों क्रेज आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) का है. इसके जरिए कई क्षेत्रों में काम आसान हो गया है. एआई चैटबॉट चैटजीपीटी का नाम तो अब सबकी जुबान पर है ही. विभिन्न कंपनियों में इसका इस्तेमाल भी शुरू हो गया है. लेकिन अब चैट जीपीटी के नाम पर एक भारतीय ने ऐसी क्रिएटिविटी दिखाई है, जिसे देखकर लोग मजे ले रहे हैं. 

