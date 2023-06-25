Operation के दौरान जब डॉक्टरों ने पेट में छोड़ दी कैंची, 1 साल बाद X-Ray रिपोर्ट देखा..फिर क्या हुआ

दरअसल, हाल ही में ट्विटर पर एक नॉलेज हैंडल से एक्स-रे की यह तस्वीर शेयर की गई है, जिसमें साफ-साफ दिख रहा है कि मरीज के पेट में कैंची पड़ी हुई है. यह कैंची कोई छोटी कैंची नहीं है बल्कि 6.7 इंच की कैंची थी. इस पोस्ट के कैप्शन में बताया गया कि 2001 में 69 वर्षीय पैट स्किनर का सिडनी के सेंट जॉर्ज अस्पताल में ऑपरेशन किया गया था. इस दौरान उनके कोलन का हिस्सा हटा दिया गया था, ये ऑपरेशन सफल भी रहा, लेकिन ऑपरेशन के बाद मामला काफी गड़बड़ हो गया.

हुआ यह कि ऑपरेशन के कुछ ही महीने बाद ही स्किनर के पेट में बहुत दर्द होने लगा. इस दर्द के बारे में जब उन्होंने डॉक्टर से कहा तो उनके पेट का एक्स-रे कराया गया. फिर डॉक्टर ने जो देखा वो भयानक था. असल में महिला के पेट में 6.7 इंच की कैंची पड़ी हुई थी. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक करीब एक साल तक पैट स्किनर पेट दर्द से परेशान रहीं और फिर दोबारा सर्जरी करके इसे बाहर निकाल दिया गया.

आखिरकार कैंची को निकालने के लिए फिर सर्जरी की गई और सफलतापूर्वक इसे निकाला गया. एक अन्य मीडिया रिपोर्ट में इस केस के बारे में बताया गया है कि इस घटना के बाद महिला की तबीयत इतनी अच्छी नहीं रहती और वह हमेशा बीमार रहने लगी है. बता दें कि यह पहले मामला नहीं है जब डॉक्टरों से इस प्रकार की गलती हुई है. इससे पहले भी कई बार ऑपरेशन के दौरान अन्य चीजें निकलने के मामले आ चुके हैं.

In 2001, Pat Skinner, 69, had part of her colon removed at Sydney’s St. George Hospital in. But she said that she continued to suffer intense pain in her abdomen for months after the operation.

