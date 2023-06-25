Operation के दौरान जब डॉक्टरों ने पेट में छोड़ दी कैंची, 1 साल बाद X-Ray रिपोर्ट देखा..फिर क्या हुआ
Operation के दौरान जब डॉक्टरों ने पेट में छोड़ दी कैंची, 1 साल बाद X-Ray रिपोर्ट देखा..फिर क्या हुआ

X-Ray Report: यह सब तब हुआ जब ऑपरेशन के दौरान ही डॉक्टरों ने एक महिला के पेट में कैंची छोड़ दी थी. इसके बाद वह महिला पूरे एक साल तक दर्द से तड़पती रही. जब उन्होंने डॉक्टर से अपने पेट का एक्स-रे करने को कहा, तो उसके बाद डॉक्टर ने जो देखा वो भयानक था. 

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

Operation के दौरान जब डॉक्टरों ने पेट में छोड़ दी कैंची, 1 साल बाद X-Ray रिपोर्ट देखा..फिर क्या हुआ

Scissors In Stomach: लोगों की जान बचाने वाले और भगवान का दूसरा रूप कहे जाने वाले डॉक्टरों से भी कई बार गलती हो जाती है. इसकी बानगी अस्पतालों में देखने को मिलती है. इसी कड़ी में हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसी तस्वीर सामने आई है जिसे देखकर लोग हिल गए. यह तस्वीर एक ऐसी एक्सरे रिपोर्ट की है जिसमें एक महिला के पेट में कैंची दिखाई दे रही है. और यह कैंची डॉक्टरों ने ऑपरेशन के समय गलती से मरीज के पेट नहीं छोड़ दी थी.

