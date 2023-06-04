गजब का ऑप्टिकल इल्यूजन, ब्लूबेरी के बीच बैठी है चींटी..10 सेकंड में खोजने वाले को मिलेगा इनाम!
गजब का ऑप्टिकल इल्यूजन, ब्लूबेरी के बीच बैठी है चींटी..10 सेकंड में खोजने वाले को मिलेगा इनाम!

Blueberry: यह बहुत ही शानदार ऑप्टिकल इल्यूजन है. इसमें एक मीठे फल के बीच एक ऐसी चींटी बैठी हुई है जो दिखने में उस फल के जैसे ही दिख रही है. अगर आप उसे ढूंढ ले गए तो आप समझिए कि आपने कमाल कर दिया है.

Spot Hidden Ant: सोचिए किसी मीठे फल के बीच एक ऐसा जानवर बैठा हो जो आपको दिखे ना और आप उस फल को खा जाएं. जैसे ही आप उसे अपने मुंह में रखें, तो आपको पता चले आप ने किसी जीव को खा लिया तो शायद आप यह निर्णय नहीं कर पाएंगे कि क्या करें. ऑप्टिकल इल्यूजन की एक ऐसी ही तस्वीर आई है जिसमें मीठे ब्लूबेरी फल के बीच में एक चींटी बैठी हुई है.

