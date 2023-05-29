Throuple Relationship: क्या है थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप? क्यों दुनियाभर में हो रहा मशहूर..जान लीजिए
topStories1hindi1716751
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Throuple Relationship: क्या है थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप? क्यों दुनियाभर में हो रहा मशहूर..जान लीजिए

Relationship: थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप में तीन व्यक्तियों के बीच साझा संबंध होता है. यह संबंध तीन किसी भी तरह के लोगों में हो सकता है, चाहे वे पुरुष हो, महिला या कोई और हो. थ्रपल शब्द एक संक्षेपित रूप है जो ट्रिपल और कपल के शब्दों को संयोजित करके बना है. इस संबंध में तीनों सदस्यों के बीच आपसी समझदारी, प्यार, रोमांटिक या सेक्सुअल संबंध हो सकता है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Throuple Relationship: क्या है थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप? क्यों दुनियाभर में हो रहा मशहूर..जान लीजिए

What Is Throuple Relationship: संबंधों को लेकर दुनियाभर के लोग काफी प्रैक्टिकल और मैच्योर हैं. कपल और रिलेशनशिप को लेकर भी दुनिया में तमाम तरह के चलन भी हैं. लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप की काफी चर्चा है. थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप को लेकर खूब बातें भी होती हैं. क्या आप जानते हैं कि थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप क्या है और इसमें किस तरह के रिलेशनशिप की बात होती है. आइए इसी पर चर्चा करते हैं. दरअसल, हाल ही में कुछ इंटरनेशनल मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में एक केस स्टडी का उदाहरण देकर इस थ्रपल रिलेशनशिप के बारे में बताया गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!