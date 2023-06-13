Pakistan: नौ मई की हिंसा के दोषियों के खिलाफ आर्मी एक्ट के तहत हो कार्रवाई, नेशनल असेंबली में प्रस्ताव पास
Pakistan: नौ मई की हिंसा के दोषियों के खिलाफ आर्मी एक्ट के तहत हो कार्रवाई, नेशनल असेंबली में प्रस्ताव पास

Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान की पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) पार्टी का नाम लिए बगैर प्रस्ताव में मांग की गई है कि कानून और संविधान के अनुसार ऐसे सभी तत्वों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Pakistan: नौ मई की हिंसा के दोषियों के खिलाफ आर्मी एक्ट के तहत हो कार्रवाई, नेशनल असेंबली में प्रस्ताव पास

Pakistan National Assembly: पाकिस्तान की नेशनल असेंबली ने सोमवार को पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान और उनकी पार्टी को एक और झटका देते हुए एक प्रस्ताव पारित कर नौ मई की हिंसा में शामिल राजनीतिक दल और उसके नेता के खिलाफ कड़े सैन्य कानून के तहत त्वरित कार्रवाई की मांग की. नेशनल असेंबली के आधिकारिक हैंडल ने ट्वीट किया कि रक्षा मंत्री ख्वाजा आसिफ द्वारा निचले सदन में प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया, जो बहुमत से पारित हो गया.

