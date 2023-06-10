Pakistan Budget: आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे पाकिस्तान ने 15.5% बढ़ाया रक्षा बजट, इतना पैसा करेगा सेना पर खर्च
Pakistan Budget: आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे पाकिस्तान ने 15.5% बढ़ाया रक्षा बजट, इतना पैसा करेगा सेना पर खर्च

Pakistan Budget 2023-24: पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री इशाक डार ने कहा, ‘इस बजट को ‘चुनावी बजट’ के तौर पर नहीं देखा जाना चाहिए. इसे एक ‘जिम्मेदार बजट’ के तौर पर देखा जाना चाहिए.’

Pakistan Defense Budget: नकदी संकट से जूझ रहे पाकिस्तान ने शुक्रवार को पेश अगले वित्त वर्ष के बजट में रक्षा क्षेत्र पर व्यय को 15.5 % बढ़ाकर 1.8 लाख करोड़ रुपये करने का प्रस्ताव रखा. घटते विदेशी भंडार से होने वाली संभावित भुगतान चूक को रोकने की कोशिश कर रहे पाकिस्तान की शहबाज शरीफ सरकार ने वित्त वर्ष 2023-24 के लिए 14.4 लाख करोड़ रुपये का बजट पेश किया.

