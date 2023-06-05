पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में नजर आईं रेहम खान, इमरान खान की पूर्व पत्नी ने पिछले साल की थी तीसरी शादी
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में नजर आईं रेहम खान, इमरान खान की पूर्व पत्नी ने पिछले साल की थी तीसरी शादी

Reham Khan News: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान की पूर्व पत्नी रेहम ने मिर्जा बिलाल से तीसरी शादी की है जो कि उम्र में उनसे 13 साल छोटे हैं. बिलाल पेश से एक मॉडल हैं. रेहम और बिलाल सोशल मीडिया पर खासे सक्रिय हैं

पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में नजर आईं रेहम खान, इमरान खान की पूर्व पत्नी ने पिछले साल की थी तीसरी शादी

Reham Khan News: ब्रिटिश पत्रकार रेहम खान ने पिछले दिसंबर में तीसरी शादी की थी. पाकिस्तान की पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान की पूर्व पत्नी रेहम ने मिर्जा बिलाल से शादी की है जो कि उम्र में उनसे 13 साल छोटे हैं. बिलाल पेश से एक मॉडल हैं. रेहम और बिलाल सोशल मीडिया पर खासे सक्रिय हैं और अक्सर अपनी तस्वीरें शेयर करते रहते हैं. दोनों अपनी काफी स्टाइलिश फोटोज भी शेयर करते हैं. कई बार उनकी तस्वीरें रोमांटिक अंदाज लिए होती हैं.

