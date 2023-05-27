Love Hotels: लवर्स के लिए जन्नत हैं ये 'Love Hotels', घंटों के हिसाब से होती हैं बुकिंग; रूम रिजर्व करवाने के लिए कपल्स में रहती है मारामारी
topStories1hindi1712949
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Love Hotels: लवर्स के लिए जन्नत हैं ये 'Love Hotels', घंटों के हिसाब से होती हैं बुकिंग; रूम रिजर्व करवाने के लिए कपल्स में रहती है मारामारी

Romance Hotels: रिलेशनशिप में आने के बाद लवर्स में एक-दूसरे से मिलने की तड़प बढ़ जाती है. वे एक-दूसरे से मिलना चाहते हैं लेकिन सेफ्टी की वजह से खुले में मिलने से कतराते हैं. ऐसे लोगों के लिए 'लव होटल्स' किसी वरदान से कम नहीं हैं.

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

Love Hotels: लवर्स के लिए जन्नत हैं ये 'Love Hotels', घंटों के हिसाब से होती हैं बुकिंग; रूम रिजर्व करवाने के लिए कपल्स में रहती है मारामारी

Couple Friendly Hotels: जब आप किसी के प्यार में हों तो उससे मिलने की तलब उठती है लेकिन समस्या होती है कि आप पार्टनर से कहां मिलें. आप ऐसी जगह की खोज में रहते हैं, जो सुरक्षित हो और जहां किसी की रोक-टोक का खतरा भी न हो. ऐसे ही प्रेमी जोड़ों के लिए अब दुनिया में लव होटल्स की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है. जापान में तो ऐसे लव बर्ड्स के लिए देश में 37 हजार होटल्स बन चुके हैं. ये होटल लवर्स के बीच इतने लोकप्रिय हैं कि इनकी हमेशा अडवांस बुकिंग चलती है. आइए आपको इन लव होटल्स (Love Hotels) की दिलचस्प बातों से अवगत करवाते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां