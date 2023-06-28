Boyfriend को जीवनसाथी मानने की न करें गलती, नहीं होगा शादी का सपना पूरा
topStories1hindi1757109
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Boyfriend को जीवनसाथी मानने की न करें गलती, नहीं होगा शादी का सपना पूरा

Signs Of Boyfriend Who Never Marry: कुछ लोग प्यार करके शादी करना चाहते हैं, वहीं कुछ लोगों को शादी के बाद प्यार होता है. ऐसे में अगर आपका बॉयफ्रेंड है, तो पढ़िए ये लेख. नीचे बताई गईं कुछ बातों से ये पता चलेगा कि आपका लवर आपसे शादी को राजी है या नहीं.

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Trending Photos

Boyfriend को जीवनसाथी मानने की न करें गलती, नहीं होगा शादी का सपना पूरा

Boyfriend Never Marry Their Girlfriend: किसी से प्यार पाना और उसका साथ पाना इतना आसान नहीं होता. इसे किस्मत की बात कही जाती है. लोग प्यार तो बड़ी आशानी से कर लेते हैं, लेकिन उसे निभाना उनके लिए बहुत मुश्किल हो जाता है. प्यार करके शआदी के सपने देखना अपने लवर के साथ पूरी जिंदगी बिताने के ख्वाब देखना कोई बुरी बात नहीं है, लेकिन तब क्या हो जब किसी को दिलो जान से चाहने के बाद भी बदले में प्यार न मिले और वो इंसान आपको धोखा दे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा