Unconditional Love की क्या है पहचान? इन तीन बातों से जानें आपको रिश्‍ते की सच्चाई
Signs Of Unconditional Love: कैसे पहचानें की आप जिस रिश्तें में हैं, वो शर्तों के बल पर टिका है या प्यार के दम पर. बिना शर्तों वाला प्यार यानी अनकंडीशनल लव आजकल काफी चर्चा में है. आइये जानें इसके कुछ लक्षण जिससे रिश्ते की सच्चाई का पता लगाया जा सकता है....  

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

Signs Of Unconditional Love: अगर प्यार में कोई बंधन न हो, कोई शर्तें न हों, तो उस प्यार का मजा ही अलग होता है. लेकिन आजकल के जमाने में ऐसा होना पॉसिबल नहीं है. हर इंसान दूसरे से कुछ न कुछ इच्छाएं रखता है, प्यार को बंदिशों के तराजू में तौलता है. कुछ समय से एक टर्म काफी पॉपुलर हो रहा है, वो है अनकंडीशनल लव यानी बिना किसी बंधन या शर्तों वाला प्यार. 

