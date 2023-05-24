Budhwar Ke Upay: बुधवार को इस फूल से किया ये उपाय दूर करता है बड़े से बड़ा कर्ज, गणपति की मिलती है कृपा
Budhwar Ke Upay: बुधवार को इस फूल से किया ये उपाय दूर करता है बड़े से बड़ा कर्ज, गणपति की मिलती है कृपा

Palash Flower Upay:  हिंदू धर्म में हर दिन किसी न किसी देवी-देवता को समर्पित है. बुधवार का दिन गणेश जी की पूजा-अर्चना का विधान है. इस दिन किए गए पलाश के फूल के कुछ उपाय व्यक्ति को कर्ज से बड़ी राहत दिलाते हैं. जानें बुधवार के उपायों के बारे में.

 

May 24, 2023

Wednesday Remedies: बुधवार के दिन गणेश भगवान की पूजा की जाती है. गणेश जी को विघ्नहर्ता के नाम भी जाना जाता है. अगर आपको लगातार परेशानियों का समना करना पड़ रहा है तो बुधवार के दिन कुछ उपाय करके इन सभी परेशानियों से छटकारा पा सकते हैं. किसी भी शुभ काम से पहले गणेश भगवान की पूजा का विधान है. भगवान गणेश को विघ्नहर्ता के नाम से भी जाता है.

