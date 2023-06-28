Aaj Ka Upay: आज पूजा के दौरान अर्पित कर दें ये एक चीज, पैसों की किल्लत से जल्द मिलेगी राहत, भरेगी तिजोरी
Budhwar Ke Saral Upay: आज आषाढ़ माह के शुक्ल पक्ष की दशमी तिथि है. इसे आशा दशमी के रूप में मनाया जाता है. कहते हैं आज के दिन व्रत रखकर जो व्यक्ति किसी चीज की आशा रखता है वह पूरी हो जाती है. इस दिन कुछ उपाय करके कई परेशानियों से मुक्ति पाई जा सकती है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Wednesday Remedies: बुधवार का दिन गणेश भगवान को समर्पित है. गणेश दी को विघ्नहर्ता के रूप में भी जाना जाता है. कहते हैं जो व्यक्ति गणेश जी की पूरी श्रद्धा भाव से पूजा करता है. उसके सभी विघ्न गणेश जी हर लेते हैं. आज आषाढ़ माह के शुक्ल पक्ष की दशमी तिथि है. इसे आशा दशमी के रूप में मनाया जाता है. कहते हैं आज के दिन व्रत रखकर जो व्यक्ति किसी चीज की आशा रखता है वह पूरी होती है. 

