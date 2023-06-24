Main Door Totka: घर के मुख्य द्वार पर लगे ये तीन पौधे चुंबक की तरह खींच लाते हैं धन, कुबेर देव का होता है वास
Vastu Tips: वास्तु शास्त्र में कई ऐसे पौधों का जिक्र किया गया है, जिन्हें अगर सही दिशा और सही जगह पर रख लिया जाए, तो व्यक्ति को शुभ फलों की प्राप्ति होती है. घर में मां लक्ष्मी का वास होता है. जानें घर के बाहर किन पौधों को लगाने से मां लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होती हैं. 

 

Jun 24, 2023

Money Plant Remedy: हिंदू धर्म में वास्तु शास्त्र का भी विशेष महत्व बताया गया है. कहते हैं कि अगर घर में चीजों को वास्तु दिशा और सही जगह रखा जाए, तो व्यक्ति को शुभ फलों की प्राप्ति होती है. इतना ही नहीं, घर में सजावट से लेकर पेड़-पौधों के लिए एक उचित स्थान बताया गया है. कहते हैं कि वास्तु नियमों का पालन करने से व्यक्ति के मन में हमेशा शांति बनी रहती है. वहीं, वास्तु दोषों को अनदेखा करने पर व्यक्ति के जीवन में कई समस्याएं उत्पन्न हो जाती हैं.

