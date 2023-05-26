Neem Karoli Baba: सफलता पाने के लिए किसी से शेयर न करें ये 4 बातें, नीम करोली बाबा ने बताया गुरु मंत्र
Neem Karoli Baba: सफलता पाने के लिए किसी से शेयर न करें ये 4 बातें, नीम करोली बाबा ने बताया गुरु मंत्र

Neem Karoli Baba Tips: नीम करोली बाबा के चमत्कार देश ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरी दुनिया में प्रसिद्ध हैं. भक्त उनको हनुमान जी का अवतार मानते हैं और उनके दर्शन के लिए दूर-दूर से कैंची धाम स्थित आश्रम पहुंचते हैं.

 

Written By  Chandrashekhar Verma|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Neem Karoli Baba: सफलता पाने के लिए किसी से शेयर न करें ये 4 बातें, नीम करोली बाबा ने बताया गुरु मंत्र

Neem Karoli Baba Life Lesson: नीम करोली बाबा को मानने वाले पूरी दुनिया में लाखों भक्त हैं. भारत ही नहीं, विदेशों में भी कई बड़े सेलेब्रिटी उनको मानते हैं और दर्शन के लिए दूर-दूर से उत्तराखंड के कैंची धाम पहुंचते हैं. बाबा ने अपने जीवन में काफी चमत्कार किए जो आज तक फेमस हैं. उनकी कृपा अगर किसी इंसान पर हो जाए तो बिना मांगे सबकुछ मिल जाता है. नीम करोली बाबा ने चमत्कार के अलावा मानव जीवन को सफल बनाने के लिए कई गुरु मंत्र भी दिए हैं. इन बातों का अगर किसी इंसान से पालन कर लिया तो उसे सफल होन से कोई नहीं रोक सकता है.

