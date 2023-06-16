Asia cup 2023: '15 साल बाद टीम इंडिया को पाकिस्तान में खेलता देखना पसंद करते', अचानक फूट पड़ा PCB का दर्द
India vs Pakistan: पाकिस्तान के फैंस टीम इंडिया को 15 साल बाद अपने देश में क्रिकेट खेलता देखकर खुशी से झूम उठते, ऐसा कहना है पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) के अध्यक्ष नजम सेठी का. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) के अध्यक्ष नजम सेठी ने कहा कि वह भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) की स्थिति को समझते हैं. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Asia cup 2023 News: पाकिस्तान के फैंस टीम इंडिया को 15 साल बाद अपने देश में क्रिकेट खेलता देखकर खुशी से झूम उठते, ऐसा कहना है पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) के अध्यक्ष नजम सेठी का. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) के अध्यक्ष नजम सेठी ने कहा कि वह भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) की स्थिति को समझते हैं. हाइब्रिड मॉडल एशिया कप 2023 की मेजबानी के लिए सबसे व्यवहार्य समाधान था. सेठी की टिप्पणी एशियाई क्रिकेट परिषद (ACC) का 2023 एशिया कप की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान और श्रीलंका के 31 अगस्त से 17 सितंबर तक हाइब्रिड मॉडल में आयोजित किए जाने के कुछ घंटों बाद आई है.

