Asia Cup 2023: BCCI ने एशिया कप के लिए टीम इंडिया का किया ऐलान, IND-PAK मैच की तारीख भी आई सामने
topStories1hindi1721292
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI ने एशिया कप के लिए टीम इंडिया का किया ऐलान, IND-PAK मैच की तारीख भी आई सामने

IND vs PAK: एशिया कप-2023 की मेजबानी कौन सा देश करने वाला है, इसको लेकर अभी स्थिति साफ नहीं है. इस बीच भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड(BCCI) ने टीम इंडिया के एक स्क्वॉड का ऐलान कर दिया है. स्क्वॉड के साथ ही भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच की तारीख भी सामने आ गई है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI ने एशिया कप के लिए टीम इंडिया का किया ऐलान, IND-PAK मैच की तारीख भी आई सामने

Asia Cup 2023: आगामी एशिया कप-2023 की मेजबानी कौन सा देश करेगा, इसे लेकर अभी भी कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ है. पाकिस्तान को एशिया कप की मेजबानी के अधिकार मिले, लेकिन भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव जय शाह ने साफ कर दिया था कि टीम इंडिया पाकिस्तान में खेलने नहीं जाएगी. इस बीच अब बीसीसीआई ने टीम इंडिया के एक स्क्वॉड का ऐलान कर दिया है. इसके साथ ही भारत और पाकिस्तान के मैच की तारीख भी सामने आ गई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग