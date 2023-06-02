WTC Final: इस खिलाड़ी के आते ही टीम इंडिया की ताकत हो गई दोगुनी, भारत को अकेले दम पर जिता देगा ICC ट्रॉफी!
Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

ICC WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) के लिए टीम इंडिया में एक खूंखार क्रिकेटर की एंट्री हुई है. इस खिलाड़ी के आने से टीम इंडिया की ताकत पहले के मुकाबले दोगुनी हो गई है. ये क्रिकेटर इतना ज्यादा घातक है कि वह अपने विस्फोटक खेल से भारत को 10 साल बाद ICC की ट्रॉफी जिता सकता है. भारत ने साल 2013 में चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद से अभी तक कोई भी ICC का बड़ा टूर्नामेंट नहीं जीता है. ये खिलाड़ी हालांकि टीम इंडिया का सपना पूरा कर सकता है.  टीम इंडिया 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ICC वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच खेलेगी. इंग्लैंड के शहर लंदन में स्थित केनिंगटन ओवल के मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच खेला जाएगा. 

