Team India: WTC की हार पर अब BCCI लेगा बड़ा एक्शन! विंडीज दौरे पर बदल जाएगी पूरी टीम इंडिया
Indian Cricket Team: टीम इंडिया को अगले महीने वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर जाना है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल की हार के बाद सेलेक्टर्स इस दौरे के लिए टीम सेलेक्शन करते समय कई बड़े फैसले ले सकते हैं. 

Team India Tour Of West Indies: टीम इंडिया की वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में लगातार दूसरी हार पर भले ही बीसीसीआई ने अभी तक कोई भी एक्शन ना लिया हो, लेकिन अगले महीने दो टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज के लिए वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर जाने वाली टीम से अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों का पत्ता कट सकता है. टीम इंडिया को विंडीज दौर पर टेस्ट के साथ-साथ वनडे और टी20 सीरीज भी खेलनी है. दौरे की शुरुआत टेस्ट सीरीज से ही होगी. डोमिनिका में विंडसर पार्क 12-16 जुलाई तक पहले टेस्ट की मेजबानी करेगा. वहीं, दूसरा टेस्ट 20-24 जुलाई तक त्रिनिदाद में क्वींस पार्क ओवल में खेला जाएगा.

