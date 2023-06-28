IND vs WI : रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में बर्बाद हो गया इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी का करियर, वेस्टइंडीज सीरीज से पहले लेगा संन्यास!
IND vs WI : रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में बर्बाद हो गया इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी का करियर, वेस्टइंडीज सीरीज से पहले लेगा संन्यास!

Indian Cricket : भारत के एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी का करियर अब अंतिम पड़ाव पर है. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ होने वाली आगामी सीरीज के लिए इस खिलाड़ी को किसी भी फॉर्मेट के लिए मौका नहीं दिया गया है. अब तो ये माना जाने लगा है कि ये धुरंधर जल्द ही संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकता है.

Jun 28, 2023

IND vs WI : रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में बर्बाद हो गया इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी का करियर, वेस्टइंडीज सीरीज से पहले लेगा संन्यास!

India vs West Indies : भारतीय टीम वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 12 जुलाई से 2 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेगी. इसके बाद 3 मैचों की वनडे सीरीज खेली जाएगी, फिर दोनों के बीच 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच भी होंगे. वनडे सीरीज का आगाज 27 जुलाई से जबकि टी20 सीरीज 3 अगस्त से शुरू होगी. इस बीच एक खिलाड़ी को किसी भी सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया में मौका नहीं दिया गया है और अब माना जा रहा है कि वह दिग्गज संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकता है. 

