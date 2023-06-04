WTC Final: AUS का ये दिग्गज है WTC ट्रॉफी और रोहित के बीच का कांटा, कांपते हैं भारतीय गेंदबाज!
topStories1hindi1724011
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: AUS का ये दिग्गज है WTC ट्रॉफी और रोहित के बीच का कांटा, कांपते हैं भारतीय गेंदबाज!

IND vs AUS: भारतीय टीम फिलहाल लंदन में है, जहां उसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलना है. टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के सामने एक खिलाड़ी राह का सबसे बड़ा कांटा बना हुआ है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: AUS का ये दिग्गज है WTC ट्रॉफी और रोहित के बीच का कांटा, कांपते हैं भारतीय गेंदबाज!

भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (ICC WTC Final-2023) लंदन में खेलने उतरेगी. ये मुकाबला 7 जून से लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी पहले ही लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं और कड़ी प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं. टीम इंडिया की कमान धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा के पास है जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कप्तानी पेसर पैट कमिंस संभालेंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
hotel room
होटल में बेड पर हमेशा चार तकिए ही क्यों रखें जाते हैं, क्या आप जानते हैं इसकी वजह