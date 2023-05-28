Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 के लिए भारतीय टीम हुई रवाना, सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट
Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 के लिए भारतीय टीम हुई रवाना, सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) के लिए भारतीय टीम रवाना हो गई है. भारतीय टीम ग्रुप चरण के दौरान पूल ए में कोरिया, मलेशिया, चीनी ताइपे और उज्बेकिस्तान से भिड़ेगी.

May 28, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 के लिए भारतीय टीम हुई रवाना, सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट

Junior Asia Cup 2023: जापान के काकमिगहारा में 2 जून से शुरू होने वाले प्रतिष्ठित महिला जूनियर एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) के लिए भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम रविवार सुबह केम्पेगौड़ा एयरपोर्ट से रवाना हो गई है. जूनियर एशिया कप एफआईएच जूनियर विश्व कप के लिए क्वालीफाइंग इवेंट है. भारतीय जूनियर महिला टीम ग्रुप चरण के दौरान पूल ए में कोरिया, मलेशिया, चीनी ताइपे और उज्बेकिस्तान से भिड़ेगी. वहीं, पूल बी में मेजबान जापान, चीन, कजाकिस्तान, हांगकांग और इंडोनेशिया शामिल हैं. महिला जूनियर एशिया कप 2023 भारतीय जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि टूर्नामेंट से शीर्ष तीन देश एफआईएच जूनियर महिला हॉकी वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए क्वालीफाई करेंगे.

