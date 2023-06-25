Virat Kohli: विराट कोहली बहुत अकेले और उदास... टीम के ही साथी खिलाड़ी ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा, मचा दी खलबली!
topStories1hindi1753401
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Virat Kohli: विराट कोहली बहुत अकेले और उदास... टीम के ही साथी खिलाड़ी ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा, मचा दी खलबली!

Indian Cricket Team : टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) मैदान पर काफी आक्रामक रहते हैं. वह चाहे आईपीएल में खेलें, भारत के लिए किसी आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में खेलें या फिर कोई टेस्ट मैच, उनका अंदाज कभी नहीं बदलता. अब उन्हीं के पुराने साथी ने चौंकाने वाला दावा किया है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli: विराट कोहली बहुत अकेले और उदास... टीम के ही साथी खिलाड़ी ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा, मचा दी खलबली!

Ishant Sharma Comment on Virat Kohli : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) का फैन बेस बहुत बड़ा है. वह मैदान पर काफी आक्रामक रहते हैं जिसके चलते उनके फैंस भी उत्साह से भर जाते हैं. वह चाहे आईपीएल में आरसीबी से खेलें, भारत के लिए किसी आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में या फिर कोई टेस्ट मैच खेल रहे हों, उनका अंदाज कभी नहीं बदलता. अब उन्हीं के पुराने साथी ने विराट कोहली को लेकर चौंकाने वाला दावा किया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?