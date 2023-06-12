Team India: Team India: एशिया कप से पहले फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, इस घातक खिलाड़ी की टीम इंडिया में वापसी!
Team India: एशिया कप से पहले फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, इस घातक खिलाड़ी की टीम इंडिया में वापसी!

Asia Cup 2023: भारतीय टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 मैच में 209 रनों से शर्मनाक हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस बीच अब टीम इंडिया और फैंस के लिए अब बड़ी खुशखबरी आई है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Team India: Team India: एशिया कप से पहले फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, इस घातक खिलाड़ी की टीम इंडिया में वापसी!

Indian Cricket Team: टीम इंडिया को लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेले गए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों करारी हाल झेलनी पड़ी. इसके साथ ही टीम का 10 साल बाद कोई भी ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना भी अधूरा रह गया. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी आई है. घातक बल्लेबाजी करने वाला एक खिलाड़ी जल्द ही मैदान पर वापसी करने वाला है.

