Team India: WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!

Virat Kohli: भारतीय स्टार क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली इन दिनों बेहद ही खतरनाक फॉर्म में हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होने वाले WTC फाइनल में वह एक बार फिर इतिहास रचते नजर आ सकते हैं. उनके पास दिग्गज बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग और विव रिचर्ड्स को पीछे छोड़ने का शानदार मौका है.

 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:33 AM IST

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल की जंग शुरू होगी. ये मुकाबला लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जाना है. मौजूदा समय में घातक फॉर्म में चल रहे भारतीय स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली इस मैच में इतिहास रचते हुए अपने नाम एक बड़ी उपलब्धि कर सकते हैं. वह दिग्गज भारतीय बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग और वेस्ट इंडीज के विव रिचर्ड्स को एक मामले में पीछे छोड़ सकते हैं.
 

