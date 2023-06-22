Michael Vaughan: 'आप उसे खत्म कर दें', हार के बाद गुस्साए माइकल वॉन ने इंग्लैंड को दे दिए ये विनाशकारी टिप्स
Michael Vaughan: 'आप उसे खत्म कर दें', हार के बाद गुस्साए माइकल वॉन ने इंग्लैंड को दे दिए ये विनाशकारी टिप्स

इंग्लैंड अब पांच मैचों की सीरीज में 1-0 से पीछे है और दूसरा टेस्ट लॉर्ड्स में 28 जून से शुरू होने वाला है.

Michael Vaughan: 'आप उसे खत्म कर दें', हार के बाद गुस्साए माइकल वॉन ने इंग्लैंड को दे दिए ये विनाशकारी टिप्स

Michael Vaughan Statement: एजबस्टन में पहले एशेज टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों इंग्लैंड की 2 विकेट से हार के बाद पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने बेन स्टोक्स की अगुवाई वाली टीम को एक विनाशकारी सलाह दी है. माइकल वॉन ने इंग्लैंड को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया को बैक फुट पर धकेला जाता है तो सुनिश्चित करें कि आप उसे खत्म कर दें और उनके लिए वापसी का कोई मौका न छोड़ें. 281 रनों का पीछा करते हुए, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पैट कमिंस (नाबाद 44) और नाथन लियोन (नाबाद 16) के बीच पांचवे दिन के खेल में नौवें विकेट के लिए 55 रन की नाबाद साझेदारी से जीत मिली. इंग्लैंड, जिसने पहले दिन के खेल में 393/8 पर अपनी पहली पारी घोषित की, ऑस्ट्रेलिया का लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए स्कोर 227/8 कर दिया, लेकिन स्टोक्स ने एक महत्वपूर्ण मुश्किल कैच छोड़ दिया और लियोन को आउट करने का मौका चूक गए.

