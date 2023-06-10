WTC Final: सिराज ने खोला अपनी सफलता का राज, WTC फाइनल में जड़ा 'पंच'
WTC Final: सिराज ने खोला अपनी सफलता का राज, WTC फाइनल में जड़ा 'पंच'

Mohammad Siraj: भारतीय पेसर मोहम्मद सिराज ने अपनी सफलता का राज खोला है. सिराज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मैच में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया और कुल 5 विकेट लिए. वह मैदान पर अपने आक्रामक तेवरों के लिए मशहूर हैं.

WTC Final: सिराज ने खोला अपनी सफलता का राज, WTC फाइनल में जड़ा 'पंच'

Mohammad Siraj Statement, WTC Final: टीम इंडिया के पेसर मोहम्मद सिराज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मैच में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया. मैदान पर आक्रामक तेवर रखने वाले सिराज ने अब अपनी सफलता का राज भी खोला है. सिराज ने लंदन में इस मुकाबले में 5 विकेट झटके.

