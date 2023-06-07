IND vs AUS: शमी की खतरनाक गेंद पर औंधे मुंह गिरा ये कंगारू खिलाड़ी, बल्ला अड़ाना भी हुआ मुश्किल
topStories1hindi1728607
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs AUS: शमी की खतरनाक गेंद पर औंधे मुंह गिरा ये कंगारू खिलाड़ी, बल्ला अड़ाना भी हुआ मुश्किल

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 के पहले दिन का खेल जारी है. तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी ने एक ऐसी खतरनाक गेंद डाली कि कंगारू बल्लेबाज के बल्ले को बिना छुए गिल्लियां उखड़ गईं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS: शमी की खतरनाक गेंद पर औंधे मुंह गिरा ये कंगारू खिलाड़ी, बल्ला अड़ाना भी हुआ मुश्किल

Mohammed Shami: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने टॉस जीता और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का न्योता दिया. पहले दिन के खेल के दूसरे सेशन में मोहम्मद शमी ने एक ऐसी खतरनाक गेंद डाली कि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज का बल्ला भी नहीं अड़ सका और क्लीन बोल्ड हो गया. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: जमकर नाचे Salman, फैंस ने मेकर्स ने कर डाली दिलचस्प डिमांड
Monalisa
पढ़ने-लिखने में माहिर अंतरा बिस्वास यूं बनीं Monalisa, पढ़ाई जान शॉक्ड रह जाएंगे आप!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
quiz
वो क्या है, जो सूखने पर 2 किलो, भीगने पर 1 किलो और जल जाने पर 3 किलो हो जाता है?
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर