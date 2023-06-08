Team India: मोहम्मद सिराज ने WTC फाइनल में किया बड़ा कमाल, इस खास लिस्ट में दर्ज हुआ नाम
Team India: मोहम्मद सिराज ने WTC फाइनल में किया बड़ा कमाल, इस खास लिस्ट में दर्ज हुआ नाम

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच WTC फाइनल मैच में दो दिल का खेल पूरा हो चुका है. दूसरे दिन के खेल में टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज ने अपने नाम एक बड़ी उपलब्धि कर ली. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

Team India: मोहम्मद सिराज ने WTC फाइनल में किया बड़ा कमाल, इस खास लिस्ट में दर्ज हुआ नाम

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल मैच में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीमें आमने-सामने हैं. दोनों टीमों के बीच यह बड़ा मुकाबला लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जा रहा है. दूसरे दिन भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने कमाल की गेंदबाजी की और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहले दो सेशन में ही ऑलआउट कर दिया. हालांकि, टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाज फ्लॉप रहे. खासकर टॉप आर्डर बल्लेबाजों के बल्ले से बिल्कुल रन नहीं निकले. इस मैच में सिराज ने अपने नाम एक बड़ी उपलब्धि कर ली.

