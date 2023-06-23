IND vs WI: टीम का ऐलान होते ही भारत के इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी के सुनहरे करियर पर लगा ब्रेक, जल्द लेगा संन्यास!
IND vs WI: टीम का ऐलान होते ही भारत के इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी के सुनहरे करियर पर लगा ब्रेक, जल्द लेगा संन्यास!

IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. भारत के एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी के सुनहरे करियर पर सेलेक्टर्स ने जैसे ब्रेक लगा दिया है. अब ऐसे कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि वह दिग्गज जल्द संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकता है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

IND vs WI: टीम का ऐलान होते ही भारत के इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी के सुनहरे करियर पर लगा ब्रेक, जल्द लेगा संन्यास!

Indian Team for West Indies Series: भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच 12 जुलाई से टेस्ट सीरीज का आगाज होना है. इसके लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने शुक्रवार को टीम का ऐलान कर दिया, जिसकी कप्तानी धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) के ही पास है. इस बीच एक धाकड़ खिलाड़ी का करियर खत्म होने की कगार पर पहुंच गया है.

