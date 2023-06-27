World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान टीम की सरेआम हुई बेइज्जती! वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के शेड्यूल ने PCB को दिया बड़ा झटका
World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान टीम की सरेआम हुई बेइज्जती! वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के शेड्यूल ने PCB को दिया बड़ा झटका

ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल सामने आते ही पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड को बड़ा झटका लगा है. इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने पाकिस्तान टीम की एक भी मांग नहीं मानी है.

Jun 27, 2023

World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान टीम की सरेआम हुई बेइज्जती! वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के शेड्यूल ने PCB को दिया बड़ा झटका

World Cup 2023 Schedule: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (ODI World Cup 2023) की शुरुआत 5 अक्टूबर से होगी. इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल ने टूर्नामेंट के शेड्यूल का ऐलान भी कर दिया है. इस शेड्यूल ने पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड को बड़ा झटका दिया है. ड्राफ्ट शेड्यूल सामने आने के बाद पाकिस्तान ने आईसीसी से वेन्यू में कुछ बदलाव करने की मांग रखी थी. लेकिन शेड्यूल सामने आने के बाद साफ हो गया है कि आईसीसी ने पाकिस्तान की सारी मांगों को खारिज कर दिया है.

