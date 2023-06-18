Team India: खत्म हो सकता था करियर... टीम इंडिया के स्टार का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
Team India: खत्म हो सकता था करियर... टीम इंडिया के स्टार का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Indian Cricket: भारतीय टीम के सभी खिलाड़ी WTC फाइनल के बाद महीनेभर के आराम पर हैं. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने खुद को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है. उन्होंने बताया है कि एक समय ऐसा आया था जब मेरा करियर खत्म हो सकता था.

Jun 18, 2023

Team India: खत्म हो सकता था करियर... टीम इंडिया के स्टार का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

WTC Final 2023: भारतीय टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था. हालांकि, फिलहाल टीम के खिलाड़ी रेस्ट पर हैं. इसके बाद जुलाई में टीम को वेस्टइंडीज दौरा करना है, जहां टीम 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 मुकाबले खेलने वाली है. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के एक स्टार खिलाड़ी ने बताया है कि एक समय उनके करियर में ऐसा था जब सब खत्म हो सकता था. 

